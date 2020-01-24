Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $603,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,387,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,456,000 after acquiring an additional 94,086 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,770,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,536,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

