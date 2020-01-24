Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $793,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 101,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55,398 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,789.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UNH opened at $299.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.23. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

