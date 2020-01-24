Country Club Trust Company n.a. Invests $200,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.21.

ITW stock opened at $179.60 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day moving average is $163.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,069 shares of company stock worth $40,486,643 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.