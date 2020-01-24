Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 586.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $230.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3207 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

