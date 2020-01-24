Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 223 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

