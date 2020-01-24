Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $144.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.00. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.77.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

