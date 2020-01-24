Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 10.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 12.5% during the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $121.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

