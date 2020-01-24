Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 487,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 209,544 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 512,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after buying an additional 184,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106,591 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $312.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $313.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

