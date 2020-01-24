Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,820 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYE opened at $30.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

