Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 186 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1255 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.