Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 427,037 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,037 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 90.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $745,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 57.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth $33,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.