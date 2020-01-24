Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 528 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UMB Financial news, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $441,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,060 shares of company stock worth $802,339. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. UMB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.93 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

