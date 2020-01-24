Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 634 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 87,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,963,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $159.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

