Country Club Trust Company n.a. Takes $220,000 Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Davita by 51.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Davita by 1,166.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

