Cowen Downgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to Market Perform

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

HII stock opened at $277.10 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $196.19 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

