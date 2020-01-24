Cross Research Downgrades Amphenol (NYSE:APH) to Sell

Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

APH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.23.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $82.92 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $7,282,587.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,902 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.