CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

CVBF stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,027 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $10,735,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 650.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 315,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $5,186,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

