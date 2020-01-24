Davis R M Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,911,000 after acquiring an additional 263,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,679,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,533 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $137.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.63 and a 1 year high of $138.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day moving average of $130.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

