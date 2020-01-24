Davis R M Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

NYSE YUM opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

