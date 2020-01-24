Davis R M Inc. Acquires 2,852 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after buying an additional 990,017 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after buying an additional 552,223 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,135,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,530,000 after buying an additional 248,028 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.45. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

