Davis R M Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 313.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

BSCQ stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

