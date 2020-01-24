Davis R M Inc. Boosts Position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 144.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 523.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 124.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $169.56 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $141.79 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.32 and a 200-day moving average of $162.73.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.