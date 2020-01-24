Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,063,000. Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 372,910.3% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 216,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,060,000 after buying an additional 216,288 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after buying an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,621,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $184.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $137.32 and a 52 week high of $185.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.92.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

