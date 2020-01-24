Davis R M Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.