Davis R M Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock opened at $183.98 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The company has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a PE ratio of 135.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $96,372.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,764 shares of company stock worth $67,994,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

