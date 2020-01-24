Davis R M Inc. Increases Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Shares of APD stock opened at $237.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $154.78 and a one year high of $241.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.