Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,263,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $90,783,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $74,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $45,295,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of BX opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

