Davis R M Inc. Invests $612,000 in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 16,903.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,111,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,686,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

NYSE:TFC opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

