Davis R M Inc. Purchases 1,552 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $84.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.