Davis R M Inc. Purchases 1,858 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 15,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 422,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 10,510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,567,000 after buying an additional 378,912 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1,475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 267,546 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8,383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after buying an additional 213,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after buying an additional 207,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.98. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

