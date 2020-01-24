Davis R M Inc. Raises Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,021,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,747,000 after purchasing an additional 222,832 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,391,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,264,000 after purchasing an additional 220,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,308 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.