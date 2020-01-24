Davis R M Inc. Sells 16,461 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,461 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,147,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,631,000 after purchasing an additional 213,413 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $66.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.05 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.