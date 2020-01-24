Davis R M Inc. Sells 570 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $61.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

