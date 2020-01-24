Davis R M Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

