Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dermira were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Dermira by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,621,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,068,433 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dermira by 747.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 360,852 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dermira in the second quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dermira by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 250,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dermira by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 216,449 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DERM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Dermira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their target price on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

Shares of Dermira stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. Dermira Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dermira Inc will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

