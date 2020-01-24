Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,501 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 157,790 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.