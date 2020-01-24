E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 6,500 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $156,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $158,665.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $144,105.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,321 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $76,980.78.

On Monday, December 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,357 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $84,126.42.

QTRX opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.31. Quanterix Corp has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. ValuEngine cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 200,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

