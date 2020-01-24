Elite Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,486.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,384.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,263.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,024.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,499.88.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

