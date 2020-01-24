Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Price Up 120.8%

Enertopia Corp (OTCMKTS:ENRT) rose 120.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 5,621,983 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 1,809,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT)

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.