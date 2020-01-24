Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 47.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

