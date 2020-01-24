Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. Sells 200 Shares

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE ESNT opened at $52.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Essent Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

