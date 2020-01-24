eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of eve Sleep (LON:EVE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON EVE opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.65. eve Sleep has a twelve month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

Get eve Sleep alerts:

In other eve Sleep news, insider Tim Parfitt acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

About eve Sleep

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.