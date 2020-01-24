Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 580,400 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 425,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.