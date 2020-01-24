Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6,315.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,735,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,723,000 after buying an additional 2,476,376 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $15,517,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $11,272,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $9,090,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $421,079.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

