Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $148.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2176 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

