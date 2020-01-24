Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 35,104 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1,155.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $143.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.95. The stock has a market cap of $197.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

