Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $66.05 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

