Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,846.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

CSCO stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

