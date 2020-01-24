Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 30.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 210.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 228,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares during the period. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RFI opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

