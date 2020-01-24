Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $62.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.